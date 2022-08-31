Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Month, 1912 Seaview Ave, Del Mar CA 92014

Herb Turner original design and build in 1970. Chic remodel makes this home the talk of Old Del Mar and all that lifestyle offers. Floor to ceiling windows welcome breath taking whitewater ocean views & the beauty of the outdoors. Celestial windows & interior covered patio make the home one with nature as the interior changes with the time of day. Designer finishes throughout, chef’s kitchen, guest bath steam all just steps to beaches and village. Serenity on the hillside makes this the ideal lock and go 2nd home or primary residence just perfect for entertaining.
$4,595,000

JR Phillips
Phillips & Co
760-402-5321
jr@phillipsandco-re.com
DRE #01900878

Real Estate Home of the Week

