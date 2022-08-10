Advertisement
Real Estate

Rental of the Week, 7328 Olivetas Ave, La Jolla

7328 Olivetas Ave
7328 Olivetas Ave View 
7328 Olivetas Ave
7328 Olivetas Ave Origin 
7328 Olivetas Ave
7328 Olivetas Ave Livingroom 
Open House Sun 8/14 2-5 PM
4 BD | 4 BA | 3,155 SF | $8,900 Per Month
Available Now for up to 2 years
Enjoy a luxuriously furnished/unfurnished traditional home close to a sandy beach and just a stroll to La Jolla’s Village. This home with its gated and lighted brick patio and off-street parking It is ideal for a weekday residence if children are at Bishops or another local day school or for a family looking to spend time in sunny Southern California. Come each year to your home-away-from-home! House has electric charging station for Tesla’s and/or other electrical cars. Property has off street parking.

Randy Upjohn
Compass
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
(858) 354-1736
DRE #00976136

