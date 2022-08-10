Rental of the Week, 7328 Olivetas Ave, La Jolla
Open House Sun 8/14 2-5 PM
4 BD | 4 BA | 3,155 SF | $8,900 Per Month
Available Now for up to 2 years
Enjoy a luxuriously furnished/unfurnished traditional home close to a sandy beach and just a stroll to La Jolla’s Village. This home with its gated and lighted brick patio and off-street parking It is ideal for a weekday residence if children are at Bishops or another local day school or for a family looking to spend time in sunny Southern California. Come each year to your home-away-from-home! House has electric charging station for Tesla’s and/or other electrical cars. Property has off street parking.
Randy Upjohn
Compass
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
(858) 354-1736
DRE #00976136
