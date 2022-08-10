Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1178 Virginia Way, La Jolla

Open House Sun 8/14 -3 p.m.

4 BR | 5 BA | 4,428 Sq.Ft. | $6,195,000

Gorgeous Estate in the Village of La Jolla

  • Excellent walkable location
  • Beautiful Travertine & wood floors throughout. Chef’s kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms & private balconies.
  • Spacious master suite with a huge walk-in closet, custom bathroom with fireplace and 2 balconies. One bedroom & full bathroom on the 1st floor.
  • Office has high-end built-ins and a private patio.
  • Large main courtyard offers lots of outside space and is perfect for entertaining.
  • 2 car garage with high ceilings, workspace & storage. 3 additional parking spaces.

Alison Sorley Atwood
(619) 200-0801
alison@alisonsorleyatwood.com
DRE# 01488503
Coldwell Banker Realty

