Home of the Week - 1178 Virginia Way, La Jolla
1/3
1178_Virginia_Way,_La_Jolla-Front.jpg
2/3
1178_Virginia_Way,_La_Jolla-Kitchen.jpg
3/3
1178_Virginia_Way,_La_Jolla-Aerial.jpg
Open House Sun 8/14 -3 p.m.
4 BR | 5 BA | 4,428 Sq.Ft. | $6,195,000
Gorgeous Estate in the Village of La Jolla
- Excellent walkable location
- Beautiful Travertine & wood floors throughout. Chef’s kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms & private balconies.
- Spacious master suite with a huge walk-in closet, custom bathroom with fireplace and 2 balconies. One bedroom & full bathroom on the 1st floor.
- Office has high-end built-ins and a private patio.
- Large main courtyard offers lots of outside space and is perfect for entertaining.
- 2 car garage with high ceilings, workspace & storage. 3 additional parking spaces.
Alison Sorley Atwood
(619) 200-0801
alison@alisonsorleyatwood.com
DRE# 01488503
Coldwell Banker Realty
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.