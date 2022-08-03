Home of the Week, 1427 Cottontail Lane, La Jolla

Open House Sun 8/7 1-4 p.m.

3+BR | 3BA | 4,500 Sq.Ft. | $3,200,000

First time on the market in 47 years!

• Single level dramatic mid-century home with amazing ocean, bay and city views.

• Unique floor plan consists of a spacious family room that has an inviting interior swimming pool with an overhead retractable roof!

• Plenty spacious for family and friends, with large welcoming spaces ideal for all kinds of entertaining.

• Vaulted ceilings with rafters and countless windows bring in an abundance of natural light that fills every room.

• Enjoy the large level lot with no steps or slopes from the street and single story living.

• Located on a coveted and private street in the Muirlands, this home must be seen from the inside to appreciate its timeless treasure!

Barbara Leinenweber

Local Knowledge and Experience

“La Jolla Resident Since 1982”

619.981.0002

DRE #01826534

BarbaraSellsLaJolla.com