Home of the Week, 5495 Caminito Rosa, La Jolla
3 BD | 3 BA | 2,021 SF | Oceanviews
Coastal living at its finest. Sited on a cul-de-sac surrounded by mature landscaping and serving up views of the ocean, bay, Point Loma and Sea World Fireworks from almost every room, this remodeled Mt. La Jolla townhome offers a relaxed, stylish design that is flooded with natural light in a private setting.
Showings start during the weekend open house | July 23 & 24 from 12 - 3 PM
$1,668,000
Michelle Serafini
Compass
858-829-6210
michelle.serafini@compass.com
DRE 01411969
