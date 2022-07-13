Home of the Week, 326 Prospect St, La Jolla
2 BD | 2.5 BA Plus Den/Office | 1,490 SF
• Project 326 Prospect is a newly completed coastal renovation that renders a one-of-a-kind ocean view retreat
• Open, bright, simple, minimalist, and modern
• Curated with organic materials and soft textures and high-end, custom finishes
• Dramatic architecture framed by one of the most iconic coastlines in Southern California
• Brought down to the studs and redesigned, this is one of a kind residential opportunity
• With a contemporary design, every detail was thoughtfully considered to create an ocean-influenced Village lifestyle that is uniquely La Jolla.
To view this remarkable residence, call or text Michelle
$3,785,000.00
Michelle Serafini
Compass
858-829-6210
michelle.serafini@compass.com
DRE 01411969
