La Jolla Real Estate Notes: Coldwell Banker’s Brien Metcalf wins Award of Excellence

The Mission Bay Real Estate Association has presented Brien Metcalf, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury property specialist affiliated with the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Realty, with an Award of Excellence.

The association presents the award to members who have exemplified integrity, respect and dedication to their profession, the association and the community.

“This recognition is well-deserved. Brien is a staple in the community and works tirelessly for his clients,” said Jeff Nunn, branch manager of the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Metcalf, who has more than two decades’ experience serving buyers and sellers throughout La Jolla and north Pacific Beach, also is a private yacht captain, quarter-mile drag boat racer and Mount Waterman ski resort owner and operator.

— Coldwell Banker Realty ◆