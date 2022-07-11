Advertisement
Real Estate

La Jolla Real Estate Notes: Coldwell Banker’s Brien Metcalf wins Award of Excellence

Coldwell Banker Realty La Jolla branch manager Jeff Nunn (left) congratulates Brien Metcalf on his Award of Excellence.
Branch manager Jeff Nunn (left) congratulates luxury property specialist Brien Metcalf, affiliated with the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Realty, on his Award of Excellence from the Mission Bay Real Estate Association.
(Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty)
The Mission Bay Real Estate Association has presented Brien Metcalf, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury property specialist affiliated with the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Realty, with an Award of Excellence.

The association presents the award to members who have exemplified integrity, respect and dedication to their profession, the association and the community.

“This recognition is well-deserved. Brien is a staple in the community and works tirelessly for his clients,” said Jeff Nunn, branch manager of the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Metcalf, who has more than two decades’ experience serving buyers and sellers throughout La Jolla and north Pacific Beach, also is a private yacht captain, quarter-mile drag boat racer and Mount Waterman ski resort owner and operator.

— Coldwell Banker Realty

