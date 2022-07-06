Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 926 Havenhurst Dr, La Jolla

4 BD | 4 BA

• Tropical inspired home will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round

• Custom-built home has island life inspiration with a unique blend of hardwoods and accents• A highly versatile floorplan allows you plenty of private living spaces
• Well-appointed Master retreat with private office opens to a panoramic ocean view attached deck. Abundance of palms and tropical landscaping with a roof deck featuring views of the islands, beaches, bays and downtown
• Garage has been built out with work benches, custom cabinetry, and epoxy flooring
• A rare gem on one of La Jolla’s best neighborhoods
• Private and peaceful
• Expansive owned solar system.

Jim McInerney
Compass The Luxury Division
858-245-5542
JimMcInerney.com
DRE #01334502

Real Estate Home of the Week

