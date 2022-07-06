Home of the Week, 926 Havenhurst Dr, La Jolla

4 BD | 4 BA



• Tropical inspired home will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round

• Custom-built home has island life inspiration with a unique blend of hardwoods and accents• A highly versatile floorplan allows you plenty of private living spaces

• Well-appointed Master retreat with private office opens to a panoramic ocean view attached deck. Abundance of palms and tropical landscaping with a roof deck featuring views of the islands, beaches, bays and downtown

• Garage has been built out with work benches, custom cabinetry, and epoxy flooring

• A rare gem on one of La Jolla’s best neighborhoods

• Private and peaceful

• Expansive owned solar system.

