Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6204 Beaumont Ave, La Jolla

alt 1
1/3
6204-beaumont-ave-front.jpg 
alt 2
2/3
6204-beaumont-ave-porch.jpg 
alt 3
3/3
6204-beaumont-ave-living.jpg 
Share

$5,495,000
4 BD + Office | 3.5 BA | 3,327 SF

Timeless Design in Upper Hermosa! / Wraparound Porch / Completed 2019-20 / Dual Primary Suites / Extensive Millwork / Open Island Kitchen Layout / Prime Corner Lot

Ben Anderson
858-220-6412
ben.anderson@pacificsir.com
CalBre# 01369906

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement