Home of the Week - 6204 Beaumont Ave, La Jolla
1/3
6204-beaumont-ave-front.jpg
2/3
6204-beaumont-ave-porch.jpg
3/3
6204-beaumont-ave-living.jpg
$5,495,000
4 BD + Office | 3.5 BA | 3,327 SF
Timeless Design in Upper Hermosa! / Wraparound Porch / Completed 2019-20 / Dual Primary Suites / Extensive Millwork / Open Island Kitchen Layout / Prime Corner Lot
Ben Anderson
858-220-6412
ben.anderson@pacificsir.com
CalBre# 01369906
