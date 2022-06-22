Home of the Week, 9527 La Jolla Shores Dr, La Jolla

3 BR | 2 BA | 1,504 SqFt • Just Remodeled • Single Level • Beautifully Manicured Grounds • Close to Beach / Shores / Village / UCSD / UTC etc • Parking for 4+ Cars $2,395,000

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.