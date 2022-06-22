Home of the Week, 19527 La Jolla Shores Dr, San Diego
1/3
9527 La Jolla Shores Dr
2/3
9527 La Jolla Shores Dr
3/3
9527 La Jolla Shores Dr
3 BR | 2 BA | 1,504 SqFt
• Just Remodeled
• Single Level
• Beautifully Manicured Grounds
• Close to Beach / Shores / Village / UCSD / UTC etc
• Parking for 4+ Cars
$2,395,000
Jay Becker
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Director of Luxury & Coastal Group
858.222.4321
JAY@OWN-SD.com
DRE #0171187
