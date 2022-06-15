Rental of the Week, 7225 Encelia Dr, La Jolla
7225 Encelia Dr
7225 Encelia Dr
7225 Encelia Dr
4 BR | 4.5 BA | 3,700 SqFt
La Jolla ocean views are yours!
This stunning home features:
• An open floor plan with panoramic doors to large deck area
• Gourmet kitchen
• Stylish finishes and hard flooring throughout the home
• Large 3 car garage
Find peace and quiet in this great location close to the Village!
$19,500/mo
Al Pesiri
Harland Property Management
(858) 367-0343
HarlandPropertyManagement.com
DRE #01864591
