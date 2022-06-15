Rental of the Week, 7225 Encelia Dr, La Jolla

4 BR | 4.5 BA | 3,700 SqFt

La Jolla ocean views are yours!

This stunning home features:

• An open floor plan with panoramic doors to large deck area

• Gourmet kitchen

• Stylish finishes and hard flooring throughout the home

• Large 3 car garage

Find peace and quiet in this great location close to the Village!

$19,500/mo

Al Pesiri

Harland Property Management

(858) 367-0343

HarlandPropertyManagement.com

DRE #01864591