Home of the Week, 5625 Beaumont Ave, La Jolla

• Birdrock Modern Eco Friendly

• Nearly New 4 BR 3 BA with Ocean Views

• Large Roof Top Deck

• Indoor/Outdoor Living Areas

• Extensively and Beautifully Furnished

The list of features is extensive.

Offered at $3,895,000

Cher Conner,

Broker, Fine Homes Specialist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

858-361-8714

DRE# 00604382

© 2022 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Information is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.