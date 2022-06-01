Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 5666 Waverly Avenue, Bird Rock

5666 Waverly Ave
1/3
5666 Waverly Ave 
5666 Waverly Ave
2/3
5666 Waverly Ave 
home of the week
3/3
5666 Waverly Ave 
Share

• 4 Bed | 4 Bath | 2,798 SF
• 871 SF outdoor patio/deck space
• 5,245 SF lot
• 2 car detached garage
• Built by Tourmaline Builders
• Interior design by Celeste Trudeau Design (CTD)
• Completed May 2022
• Ocean views
• Walking distance to shops and dining in Bird Rock
$3,999,000
www.5666WaverlyAve.com

Ryan Mathys & Tracie Kersten
858.405.4004
ryan@lajollaagent.com
tracie@lajollaagent.com
www.LaJollaAgent.com
DRE 01361941/01137

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement