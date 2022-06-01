Home of the Week, 5666 Waverly Avenue, Bird Rock
1/3
5666 Waverly Ave
2/3
5666 Waverly Ave
3/3
5666 Waverly Ave
• 4 Bed | 4 Bath | 2,798 SF
• 871 SF outdoor patio/deck space
• 5,245 SF lot
• 2 car detached garage
• Built by Tourmaline Builders
• Interior design by Celeste Trudeau Design (CTD)
• Completed May 2022
• Ocean views
• Walking distance to shops and dining in Bird Rock
$3,999,000
www.5666WaverlyAve.com
Ryan Mathys & Tracie Kersten
858.405.4004
ryan@lajollaagent.com
tracie@lajollaagent.com
www.LaJollaAgent.com
DRE 01361941/01137
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.