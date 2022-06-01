Home of the Week, 5666 Waverly Avenue, Bird Rock

• 4 Bed | 4 Bath | 2,798 SF • 871 SF outdoor patio/deck space • 5,245 SF lot • 2 car detached garage • Built by Tourmaline Builders • Interior design by Celeste Trudeau Design (CTD) • Completed May 2022 • Ocean views • Walking distance to shops and dining in Bird Rock $3,999,000 www.5666WaverlyAve.com

