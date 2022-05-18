Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft.

Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club
golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.

Priced at $9,800,000

Mohammad Ayari
858-414-0808
mayari@san.rr.com
CalRE#: 00820677
Coldwell Banker Realty

