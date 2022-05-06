Home of the Week - 909 Coast Blvd Unit 4, La Jolla
2 BD | 2 BA | 1,215 SF
- Ocean views from every room and balcony
- Corner unit without neighbors on either side or below
- Unique features: award winning Kosher kitchen, most walls have an exquisite venetian wax plaster finish, and beautiful coffered ceilings with crown molding, stylish ceramic design in the master bathroom, and a steam shower in the guest bathroom.
- Washer and dryer in the condo
- Multiple storage areas
- HOA $792 / Month
- Pet Friendly
- 1 gated parking space
- Sparkling community pool
- Located right on the water, walking distance from the iconic La Jolla Village
Priced at $1,850,000
Catherine Black,
REALTOR®
619-788-3056
catherine.black@compass.com
DRE #01939090
COMPASS
