Real Estate

Home of the Week - 909 Coast Blvd Unit 4, La Jolla

2 BD | 2 BA | 1,215 SF

  • Ocean views from every room and balcony
  • Corner unit without neighbors on either side or below
  • Unique features: award winning Kosher kitchen, most walls have an exquisite venetian wax plaster finish, and beautiful coffered ceilings with crown molding, stylish ceramic design in the master bathroom, and a steam shower in the guest bathroom.
  • Washer and dryer in the condo
  • Multiple storage areas
  • HOA $792 / Month
  • Pet Friendly
  • 1 gated parking space
  • Sparkling community pool
  • Located right on the water, walking distance from the iconic La Jolla Village

Priced at $1,850,000

Catherine Black,
REALTOR®
619-788-3056
catherine.black@compass.com
DRE #01939090
COMPASS

