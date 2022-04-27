Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 525 Marine St #12, La Jolla

Share
  • An amazing ocean & sunset view 3BR/2BA one-level condominium.
  • Just steps to the sand at Marine Street Beach!
  • Spacious top floor end unit with ocean views from both bedrooms & balcony.
  • Numerous upgrades! Remodeled kitchen & baths plus new maple hardwood floors.
  • Walk to the Beach, Village, Schools & The La Jolla Farmer’s Market!
  • Only a block or two from The Bishops School, The La Jolla Library, Carinos, Verdes El Ranchero, American Pizza Manufacturing,
  • El pescador & The Taco Stand.
  • Low maintenance. Quiet complex. Just Lock & Travel!

David Schroedl
858.353.5300
DRE #00982592
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement