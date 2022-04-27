Home of the Week - 525 Marine St #12, La Jolla
- An amazing ocean & sunset view 3BR/2BA one-level condominium.
- Just steps to the sand at Marine Street Beach!
- Spacious top floor end unit with ocean views from both bedrooms & balcony.
- Numerous upgrades! Remodeled kitchen & baths plus new maple hardwood floors.
- Walk to the Beach, Village, Schools & The La Jolla Farmer’s Market!
- Only a block or two from The Bishops School, The La Jolla Library, Carinos, Verdes El Ranchero, American Pizza Manufacturing,
- El pescador & The Taco Stand.
- Low maintenance. Quiet complex. Just Lock & Travel!
David Schroedl
858.353.5300
DRE #00982592
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
