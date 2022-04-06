Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 9675 La Jolla Farms Rd, La Jolla

9675LaJollaFarmsRd_Front.jpg
9675LaJollaFarmsRd_View.jpg 
675LaJollaFarmsRd_Back.jpg
6 BD | 11 BA | 18,000+ Sq. Ft.
Serenity in the Farms

The warmth and seamless design of this classic European-inspired estate reﬂects an unrivaled attention to detail, while the many recent upgrades offer a true turn-key opportunity. The 1 acre gated grounds include lush landscaping, multiple ponds, two separate yards, a lap pool & spa and outdoor kitchen. The interior features beautiful ocean views, 8 ﬁreplaces, 2 elevators, a ballroom, Zen retreat, gym, catering kitchen, maid’s quarters and 2 offices. 8+ car parking, owned solar power and exclusive Blacks Beach access.

SerenityInTheFarms.com

JUST REDUCED TO $14,900,000

Andrew Johnson
(858) 775-3739
andrew@theandrewjohnson.agency
DRE #01014628

Real Estate Home of the Week

