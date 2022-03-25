Home of the Week - 6495 Caminito Northland, La Jolla
1/2
6495_Caminito_Northland-Living.jpg
2/2
6495_Caminito_Northland-Patio.jpg
• 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,059 Sq. Ft.
• Windermere, gated community
• Primary bedroom suite downstairs
• Vaulted ceiling in living room
• Hablamos Espanol
Nelli High-Iredale
Alejandro High
858-866-9223
Willis Allen Real Estate
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.