Real Estate Notes: ‘Game of Life’ inventor’s home; new-homes specialist

‘Game of Life’ inventor’s home is offered for $3.8 million

The La Jolla home of the late Reuben Klamer, the toy industry icon who invented the classic board game “The Game of Life,” is on the market for $3.8 million.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse home at 1001 Genter St. covers 1,941 square feet and offers ocean views, crown molding, motorized window shades, a fireplace and colorful mosaic tiles in the kitchen.

Klamer died Sept. 14 at age 99. His home is presented by Willis Allen Real Estate.

Chantal Sanchez joins new-homes division

Chantal Sanchez of the La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has earned the designation of new-homes specialist and is the latest member of the company’s new-homes division.

“I will be representing some of the newest construction developments in Southern California that will be using the most modern technology and environmental techniques,” Sanchez said in a statement.

To qualify for membership in the division, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agent must have listed and sold a minimum number of newly built properties.

Sanchez is a member of the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association and the National Green Resource Council and holds a green designation as an expert in properties with energy-efficient and water-saving features. She is fluent in French and Russian and is consulted frequently on international transactions. She can be reached at (858) 901-0088 or ChantalSanchez@bhhscal.com.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆