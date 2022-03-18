Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 9675 La Jolla Farms Rd, La Jolla

6 BD | 11 BA | 18,000+ Sq. Ft.

Serenity in the Farms
The warmth and seamless design of this exquisite estate reflects an unrivaled attention to detail, while the many recent upgrades offer a true turn-key opportunity. Entertain on the large patio or in the ballroom with soaring ceilings, parquet hardwood floors, a bar and elevator to the catering kitchen. The home features ocean views, 8 fireplaces, solar power, 8 zone HVAC, 2 elevators, 8 car parking and exclusive Blacks Beach access.

$17,500,000

Andrew Johnson
(858) 775-3739
andrew@theandrewjohnson.agency
DRE #01014628
The Andrew Johnson Agency

