Home of the Week - 9675 La Jolla Farms Rd, La Jolla
6 BD | 11 BA | 18,000+ Sq. Ft.
Serenity in the Farms
The warmth and seamless design of this exquisite estate reflects an unrivaled attention to detail, while the many recent upgrades offer a true turn-key opportunity. Entertain on the large patio or in the ballroom with soaring ceilings, parquet hardwood floors, a bar and elevator to the catering kitchen. The home features ocean views, 8 fireplaces, solar power, 8 zone HVAC, 2 elevators, 8 car parking and exclusive Blacks Beach access.
SerenityInTheFarms.com
$17,500,000
Andrew Johnson
(858) 775-3739
andrew@theandrewjohnson.agency
DRE #01014628
The Andrew Johnson Agency
