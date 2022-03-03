Home of the Week - 252 Kolmar Street, La Jolla, Ca 92037

2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2893 sq ft

Located only one block away from the world-famous Windansea beach in the Beach Barber Tract neighborhood of La Jolla. First time on the market in 50 years. This home has been extensively remodeled and meticulously maintained, built with only the finest and high-end materials. It is a one-of-a-kind design with a “Mediterranean meets Moroccan” décor. Custom-made Hawaiian Koa wood kitchen cabinetry, teak louvered mirrored closet doors, mosaic tile breakfast room floor, reflection pool design in the guest bathroom, and wrought iron railings throughout. The second level Primary suite has ocean views and its own large outdoor entertaining patio equipped with built-in seating, fireplace, living, and kitchen with Viking appliances.

$4,249,000

Sean Caddell, Realtor

858.472.1074

seancaddell.com

DRE 01192842

Pacific Sotheby’s

