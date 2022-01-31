La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties records $2.2 billion in sales

Led for the 21st consecutive year by Regional Vice President Nicki Marcellino, the La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties finished 2021 with total sales of $2.2 billion, according to internal data. The team also outperformed the closest competitor in La Jolla by 3.4 times the sales volume in the 92037 ZIP code and was No. 1 in sales of homes priced over $3 million, $5 million and $10 million, according to Trendgraphix.

“The success of this office is a direct result of our tireless agents, who are driven to create the most favorable outcome for their clients — the best of the best,” Marcellino said. “While highly competitive, they are always willing to help each other and give back to their community. Our brand attracts that kind of agent. ...

“Last year we added several more agents who came to us from some of the foremost agencies in the region. It’s no wonder we were the No. 1 office in La Jolla again in so many categories and continually rank in the Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international network.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties belongs to the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of more than 50,000 real estate professionals in nearly 1,500 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East.

“Having managed this office for over 21 years, I am truly lucky to know that I work for, and with, an incredible group of people and for the best company I could ever ask to work for,” Marcellino said. ◆