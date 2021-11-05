La Jolla real estate news: Dylan Moore joins Corrigan Cohen Group

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties announced that Dylan Moore has joined the Corrigan Cohen Group in the La Jolla office on Prospect Street.

“Dylan has an innate understanding of people, an uncanny ability to connect,” said Susana Corrigan of the Corrigan Cohen Group. “We recruited Dylan, recognizing in him a magnetic persona. People gravitate toward Dylan.

“Wait and see. Dylan is the next real estate rainmaker.”

Moore graduated from the New School of Architecture and Design, as well as buying and selling family properties. He is an avid restaurant-goer and an aficionado of travel, wine, cigars and surfing.

“I am enamored by La Jolla and the lifestyle we have here,” Moore said. “It is an idyllic seaside community with substance. I’m excited and grateful to be working with Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen, who have such a great reputation and level of sophistication.”

Moore can be reached at (203) 979-7794 or DMoore@LaJollaResidential.com.

— Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties ◆