Home of the Week - 6335 Via Cabrera, La Jolla
2BR | 2BA | 1,697 Sq. Ft.
Gorgeous SINGLE LEVEL twinhome in La Jolla Alta 2 with all the amenities of resort living! This privately located unit is extremely well maintained and shows beautifully. This great home also has it’s own private backyard, a nice gated front entrance and a large 2 car attached garage. There is a pool and spa nearby PLUS the complex features an Olympic size pool, a children’s pool, a jacuzzi, a well-equipped gym and 5 tennis courts with 2 of them available for pickle ball! There is a clubhouse with a library, a kitchen, and a large entertaining room as well.
Priced at $1,200,000
Buster & Tinker Mico
858-344-8550 58-344-8551
www.TinkerandBuster.com
DRE #01314136 00879516
Berkshire Hathaway
