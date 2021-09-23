Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6334 La Pintura, La Jolla, CA 92037

alt 1
1/3
6334_La_Pintura-Front.jpg 
alt 2
2/3
34_La_Pintura-Yard.jpg 
alt 3
3/3
34_La_Pintura-Yard_2.jpg 
Share

4 BR +opt | 2.5 BA | 3,190 SF

Very rare .59 acre flat lot in a prized Muirlands neighborhood. Mature landscaping & greenscape that been growing for 60+ years...

IMPOSSIBLE to replicate today. Large lot just waiting for a new owner to create a masterpiece. Remodel what’s there or go and build a dream La Jolla estate!

Price $3,235,000-$3,335,000

Jim McInerney | Cade Silva
858.245.5542 | 858.210.5206
Team@JimMcInerney.com
DRE #01334502 | DRE #02008551
COMPASS

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement