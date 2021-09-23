Home of the Week - 6334 La Pintura, La Jolla, CA 92037
1/3
6334_La_Pintura-Front.jpg
2/3
34_La_Pintura-Yard.jpg
3/3
34_La_Pintura-Yard_2.jpg
4 BR +opt | 2.5 BA | 3,190 SF
Very rare .59 acre flat lot in a prized Muirlands neighborhood. Mature landscaping & greenscape that been growing for 60+ years...
IMPOSSIBLE to replicate today. Large lot just waiting for a new owner to create a masterpiece. Remodel what’s there or go and build a dream La Jolla estate!
Price $3,235,000-$3,335,000
Jim McInerney | Cade Silva
858.245.5542 | 858.210.5206
Team@JimMcInerney.com
DRE #01334502 | DRE #02008551
COMPASS
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.