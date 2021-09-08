Home of the Week - 5198 Pendleton St, San Diego 92109
5198_Pendleton_St-View.jpg
5198_Pendleton_St-Stairs.jpg
5198_Pendleton_St-Kitchen.jpg
4 BR | 4.5 BA | 3,651 SF
- Move in ready, just renovated home in the most quiet neighborhood of North PB
- Peek ocean and bay views from every room
- Spa like principal suite and bathroom w/ walk-in closet, best views and terrace.
- Modern chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances & walk-in pantry, open to dining and living area
- Has first floor bedroom with direct access to patio and full bathroom
- All on-suite new baths and a big bonus room upstairs
- 2 Car garage and extra large driveway can accommodate 10+cars, RV, Boat, etc.
It’s beautiful…Come see it for yourself!!
Priced at $2,725,000
Emaluisa B. Serhan, Realtor
619.823.3444
emaluisa@willisallen.com
DRE #02040623
Willis Allen Real Estate
