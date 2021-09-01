Advertisement
Home of the Week - 5676 Taft Avenue, La Jolla

  • 5+ bedrooms, 3 baths & gym
  • Ocean Views throughout entry level
  • 3,666 square foot residence
  • 8,785 square foot lot
  • Secluded cul-de-sac location
  • Private courtyard ideal for entertaining
  • Spacious floor plan with sizable yard

$3,495,000

Call for private showing 858-395-1359

KRISTIN Slaughter
858-395-1359 | kristin@kristinslaughter.com

JODI Murray
858-736-5617 | jodi@jodi-murray.com

CALRE 01239669  1949991

Coldwell Banker Realty

