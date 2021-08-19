Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 100 Coast Blvd #209, La Jolla

Remarkable Oceanfront Property!

Rarely available, this single level unit is situated directly on the sand with beach access. Spacious with unobstructed ocean, coastline & sunset views. This exquisite luxury home with a corner location has been beautifully remodeled. Features include disappearing windows that open to the blue Pacific, white sandy beach & tide pools, 3BR, 2BA. Motivated. $4,850,000

Fabulous Building Renovation Coming!

Mary McGonigle , Realtor
858-361-2556
Marylajolla@gmail.com
DRE #00851130
Home Smart Realty West

