Real Estate

Home of the Week - 8330 Prestwick Dr, La Jolla

Captivating views of the iconic La Jolla Shores Beach! This Family Estate has not been sold in over 50 years. Make it yours. On over half an acre this is one of the widest lots at the top of Prestwick Drive. Views north to Scripps Pier and beyond and south toward the jewel of downtown La Jolla Village. Single-level almost 2300 square feet 4BD 3BA - remodel or build your dream home now.

$7,900,000

Michelle Dykstra
858.344.7653
michelle.dykstra@compass.com
DRE# 01141195
COMPASS

Diane Medina
858.922.2115
diane.medina@compass.com
DRE# 00874968
COMPASS

Real Estate Home of the Week

