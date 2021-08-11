Home of the Week - 8330 Prestwick Dr, La Jolla

Captivating views of the iconic La Jolla Shores Beach! This Family Estate has not been sold in over 50 years. Make it yours. On over half an acre this is one of the widest lots at the top of Prestwick Drive. Views north to Scripps Pier and beyond and south toward the jewel of downtown La Jolla Village. Single-level almost 2300 square feet 4BD 3BA - remodel or build your dream home now.

$7,900,000

Michelle Dykstra

858.344.7653

michelle.dykstra@compass.com

DRE# 01141195

COMPASS

Diane Medina

858.922.2115

diane.medina@compass.com

DRE# 00874968

COMPASS

