Real Estate

Home of the Week - 245 Coast Blvd #A2, La Jolla

2BR/2BA | 1,195 Sq. Ft.

  • The Perfect Beach House
  • Across the street from world renown Horseshoe Beach
  • Ocean Views and Ocean Breezes
  • All one level with gorgeous sunsets
  • Classic Architecture and Understated Elegance
  • Designed by Suzanne Brown Interiors
  • Furnished to perfection — turn key
  • Downstairs Outside Private Patio for Guests
  • Electric Car Charger
  • Two generous side by side parking spaces

$1,799,000

Dona Aumann
The Aumann Team
858.752.7531
BHHSCalifornia.com
DRE #01898410
Berkshire Hathaway

