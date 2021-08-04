Home of the Week - 245 Coast Blvd #A2, La Jolla
1/3
245_Coast_Blvd_A2-Living_Room_Main photo.jpg ()
2/3
245_Coast_Blvd_A2-Kitchen.jpg ()
3/3
245_Coast_Blvd_A2-Exterior.jpg ()
2BR/2BA | 1,195 Sq. Ft.
- The Perfect Beach House
- Across the street from world renown Horseshoe Beach
- Ocean Views and Ocean Breezes
- All one level with gorgeous sunsets
- Classic Architecture and Understated Elegance
- Designed by Suzanne Brown Interiors
- Furnished to perfection — turn key
- Downstairs Outside Private Patio for Guests
- Electric Car Charger
- Two generous side by side parking spaces
$1,799,000
Dona Aumann
The Aumann Team
858.752.7531
BHHSCalifornia.com
DRE #01898410
Berkshire Hathaway
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.