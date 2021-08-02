La Jolla agent Chantal Sanchez throws networking soiree for luxury-brands pros

When the COVID-19 pandemic kept one of La Jolla’s newest luxury brands from holding a showroom grand opening, Chantal Sanchez sprang into action.

Sanchez, an agent with the La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, turned the situation into a networking opportunity for representatives of some of the community’s most iconic brands.

“I ran into my friend David Junk, CEO of Bang & Olufsen of Southern California, who told me the pandemic prevented him from holding a grand opening at his new [high-end electronics] location. To help out my friend, I decided right then to bring together professionals and local luxury brands for a summer soiree to his showroom,” said Sanchez, an expert in energy-efficient, low-environmental-impact luxury homes.

Calling on her roster of contacts around town, Sanchez invited architects, designers, other real estate professionals and more to the July 15 event.

“The event helped broadcast the kind of involvement Berkshire Hathaway California Properties is taking in the community,” Sanchez said. “And based on the success of the summer soiree, we plan to present similar events quarterly.”

Sanchez is a member of the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association and the National Green Resource Council. She is fluent in French and Russian and is consulted frequently on international transactions.

She can be contacted at (858) 901-0088 or ChantalSanchez@bhhscal.com. ◆