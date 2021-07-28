Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6681 Avenida Mirola, La Jolla

alt 1
1/3
6681_Avenida_Mirola-View.jpg  ()
alt 2
2/3
6681_Avenida_Mirola-Kitchen.jpg  ()
alt 3
3/3
6681_Avenida_Mirola-Patio.jpg  ()
Share

Open House Sat 7/31 & Sun 8/1, 11 am – 2 pm

  • OCEAN VIEWS
  • FULLY REMODELED
  • Located in the Muirlands
  • Over-sized corner lot
  • Large corner windows
  • Porcelain wood look flooring
  • Recessed lighting
  • Stainless-steel Samsung appliances
  • Custom built island

DANA HORNE, Realtor
858.566.3262
DanaHorneRealty.com
CalBRE# 01819210 / 00773028
Dan Horne Realty

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement