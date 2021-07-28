Home of the Week - 6681 Avenida Mirola, La Jolla
Open House Sat 7/31 & Sun 8/1, 11 am – 2 pm
- OCEAN VIEWS
- FULLY REMODELED
- Located in the Muirlands
- Over-sized corner lot
- Large corner windows
- Porcelain wood look flooring
- Recessed lighting
- Stainless-steel Samsung appliances
- Custom built island
DANA HORNE, Realtor
858.566.3262
DanaHorneRealty.com
CalBRE# 01819210 / 00773028
Dan Horne Realty
