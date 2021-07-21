Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7235 Carrizo Dr.

alt 1
1/3
7235_Carrizo_Dr-Front.jpg  ()
alt 2
2/3
7235_Carrizo_Dr-View.jpg  ()
alt 3
3/3
7235_Carrizo_Dr-Kitchen.jpg  ()
Share

5 Beds | 5 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath
4 Car Garage

  • Spanish-classic combining modern custom open floor plan
  • 11' Ceilings with elevator
  • Indoor/outdoor California living
  • State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with it’s own herb garden
  • Rear covered patio and great room
  • Fleetwood doors open to fabulous outdoor patio
  • Spectacular views of ocean and golf course
  • Top tier finishes throughout; from reclaimed French doors to solid-slab cherry wood interior doors that show like pieces of art.

$6,785,000 PRICE REDUCED

JUDY & PETER CORRENTE
858-414-5448
LaJollaCaHomes.com
DRE #00848593 | DRE #00389337
Coldwell Banker

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement