Home of the Week - 7235 Carrizo Dr.
7235_Carrizo_Dr-Front.jpg ()
7235_Carrizo_Dr-View.jpg ()
7235_Carrizo_Dr-Kitchen.jpg ()
5 Beds | 5 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath
4 Car Garage
- Spanish-classic combining modern custom open floor plan
- 11' Ceilings with elevator
- Indoor/outdoor California living
- State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with it’s own herb garden
- Rear covered patio and great room
- Fleetwood doors open to fabulous outdoor patio
- Spectacular views of ocean and golf course
- Top tier finishes throughout; from reclaimed French doors to solid-slab cherry wood interior doors that show like pieces of art.
$6,785,000 PRICE REDUCED
JUDY & PETER CORRENTE
858-414-5448
LaJollaCaHomes.com
DRE #00848593 | DRE #00389337
Coldwell Banker
