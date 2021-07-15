Home of the Week - 8002 La Jolla Shores Dr
8002_La_Jolla_Shores_Dr-Front.jpg ()
8002_La_Jolla_Shores_Dr-Living.jpg ()
8002_La_Jolla_Shores_Dr-Kitchen.jpg ()
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-4 PM
- Storybook Cottage By The Sea
- Gated & Walled entry
- 3 Br. 2 Ba. Main House
- Modern updates
- Upgraded kitchen
- Old World Charm
- Separate 1 Br. 1 Ba. Carriage apartment
- Front & back yard patios
- Putting Green
- Zoned R-2
- Fronts on Paseo Dorado
$ 3,500,000
Jim Shultz & Irene Chandler
858-354-0000 & 858-775-6782
DRE #00669672 & #00640902
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
