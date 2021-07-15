Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 8002 La Jolla Shores Dr

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-4 PM

  • Storybook Cottage By The Sea
  • Gated & Walled entry
  • 3 Br. 2 Ba. Main House
  • Modern updates
  • Upgraded kitchen
  • Old World Charm
  • Separate 1 Br. 1 Ba. Carriage apartment
  • Front & back yard patios
  • Putting Green
  • Zoned R-2
  • Fronts on Paseo Dorado

$ 3,500,000

Jim Shultz & Irene Chandler
858-354-0000 & 858-775-6782
DRE #00669672 & #00640902
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

