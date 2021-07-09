Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - Pepita Way

  • First time offered for sale
  • White water ocean views + Fairway views
  • 4BR/5.5BA + Office
  • Built in 2003 by seller
  • All main living areas & master are on one level
  • 4 car garage + workshop
  • Full ADA compliant bedroom and bath
  • Generous sized rooms, high ceilings, many skylights
  • Full bar, elevator, his & her baths and walk in closets
  • Garden faces La Jolla Country Club fairway

Offered at $4,950,000

Cher Conner,
Broker, Fine Homes Specialist
858-361-8714
DRE# 00604382
Berkshire Hathaway

