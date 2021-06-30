Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 2550 Via Viesta, La Jolla

4 BR | 4.5 BA | 4,508 Sq. Ft.

  • Dramatic Forever Ocean Views Sunrise to Sunset
  • Extensively remodeled in 2010 by architect Tim Golba
  • Resort living located on a double-ended cul-de-sac
  • Office, gym, home theatre, billiard room, wine room & bar, pool, spa, putting green and 3 car garage
  • All bedrooms have ocean views, are ensuite & have covered or uncovered decks providing fabulous ocean views
  • Sound system throughout, elevator, Butler’s pantry wonderful kitchen distressed wood floors roof top deck with pop up tv jacuzzi and BBQ

Offered at $5,350,000

Cher Conner,
Broker, Fine Homes Specialist
858-361-8714
DRE# 00604382
Berkshire Hathaway

