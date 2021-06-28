Hispanic real estate association ranks La Jolla sister team among top agents

The La Jolla team of sisters Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been ranked among the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ top 100 agents for 2020 sales volume.

Corrigan and Cohen placed No. 16. They will receive recognition at the NAHREP conference Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in San Diego. The association has approximately 40,000 members.

“These hard-working, dedicated teams are among the highest echelon of Latin agents in the country, and we are incredibly proud to have them as members of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family,” said Martha Mosier, California Properties president. “They have performed admirably to increase the rate of Hispanic homeownership in their respective communities and are so deserving of this honorable recognition.”

Corrigan, who is originally from Mexico City and is fluent in Spanish, has cultivated local, national and international clientele over a career spanning 38 years. She can be reached at (858) 229-8120 or scorrigan@lajollaresidential.com.

Cohen established and operated Cohen/Latino Communications, a first-of-its kind agency offering a strategic planning approach to the Spanish-speaking community. She has been in real estate for more than 20 years. She is available at (858) 414-4555 or pcohen@lajollaresidential.com. ◆