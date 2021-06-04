Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5639 Dolphin Pl, La Jolla

5639 Dolphin Pl
1/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-Interior.jpg  ()
5639 Dolphin Pl
2/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-View.jpg  ()
5639 Dolphin Pl
3/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-Driveway Sunset.jpg  ()
4 BR + 2 Optional | 4 + 2 Half BA

  • Spanning Views of Ocean Waves & Coastline
  • Family Home/ Entertainer’s Dream
  • Roof Top Deck and Wrap-Around Patio on the Main Living Level
  • Elevator Access to all 3 floors
  • Chef’s Kitchen Appliances, Sauna, Game Room/ A/V Theatre Room, Custom Built Office/Den Located on the Main Level.
  • Master Bedroom Suite Features a Fireplace, a Private Terrace with Ocean Views
  • Custom Master Walk-In Closet
  • Large Four-Car Garage and a Gated Driveway.

This is a must-see!

$6,995,000

Eric Jones
(619) 885-8003
eric@urbanrealestate.info
DRE# 01179104

Brigitte Adams
(305)773-2002
www.LiveWorkPlaySanDiego.com
DRE# 02089766

Coldwell Banker West

