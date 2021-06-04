Home of the Week - 5639 Dolphin Pl, La Jolla
1/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-Interior.jpg ()
2/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-View.jpg ()
3/3
5639_Dolphin_Pl-Driveway Sunset.jpg ()
4 BR + 2 Optional | 4 + 2 Half BA
- Spanning Views of Ocean Waves & Coastline
- Family Home/ Entertainer’s Dream
- Roof Top Deck and Wrap-Around Patio on the Main Living Level
- Elevator Access to all 3 floors
- Chef’s Kitchen Appliances, Sauna, Game Room/ A/V Theatre Room, Custom Built Office/Den Located on the Main Level.
- Master Bedroom Suite Features a Fireplace, a Private Terrace with Ocean Views
- Custom Master Walk-In Closet
- Large Four-Car Garage and a Gated Driveway.
This is a must-see!
$6,995,000
Eric Jones
(619) 885-8003
eric@urbanrealestate.info
DRE# 01179104
Brigitte Adams
(305)773-2002
www.LiveWorkPlaySanDiego.com
DRE# 02089766
Coldwell Banker West
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.