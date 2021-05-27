Home of the Week - 216 Nautilus Street, La Jolla
1/3
216_Nautilus_Street-View.jpg ()
2/3
216_Nautilus_Street-Kitchen.jpg ()
3/3
216_Nautilus_Street-Interior.jpg ()
- Located in the heart of WindanSea Beach
- Lock and leave security
- Ocean views
- High end appliances and finishes
- Detached 3rd bedroom for guests or rental
- Warm ambiance
$3,395,000
Heidi Dorman
858.449.8015
DRE #00897792
Berkshire Hathaway
