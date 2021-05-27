Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 216 Nautilus Street, La Jolla

216 Nautilus Street, La Jolla
216 Nautilus Street, La Jolla
216 Nautilus Street, La Jolla
  • Located in the heart of WindanSea Beach
  • Lock and leave security
  • Ocean views
  • High end appliances and finishes
  • Detached 3rd bedroom for guests or rental
  • Warm ambiance

$3,395,000

Heidi Dorman
858.449.8015
DRE #00897792
Berkshire Hathaway

Real Estate Home of the Week

