Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - La Jolla – Beach Barber Tract

1/3
Beach_Barber_Tract-Front.jpg  (Brent Haywood Photography)
2/3
Beach_Barber_Tract-Patio.jpg  (Brent Haywood Photography)
3/3
Beach_Barber_Tract-Aerial.jpg  ()
Share

Edgar Ullrich’s Iconic Beach Barber Tract Estate

  • 5,250 SqFt + 422 SqFt Guest House
  • 7231MonteVista.com | Listed at $8,850,000
  • This English Tudor landmark, situated on a ¼+ acre corner lot, hasn’t graced the market in nearly 60 years
  • Coveted location just one block from Marine Street beach and a short walk to restaurants & shops in La Jolla’s Village
  • Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with french doors that open to the entertaining patio & surrounding lush gardens
  • Designed in 1924 by Edgar Ullrich as the personal home & later owned by Philip Barber while he developed the Barber Tract

Linda Daniels
858-361-5561
info@TheDanielsGroup.com
DRE #00545941

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement