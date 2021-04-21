Home of the Week - La Jolla – Beach Barber Tract
Beach_Barber_Tract-Front.jpg (Brent Haywood Photography)
Beach_Barber_Tract-Patio.jpg (Brent Haywood Photography)
Beach_Barber_Tract-Aerial.jpg ()
Edgar Ullrich’s Iconic Beach Barber Tract Estate
- 5,250 SqFt + 422 SqFt Guest House
- 7231MonteVista.com | Listed at $8,850,000
- This English Tudor landmark, situated on a ¼+ acre corner lot, hasn’t graced the market in nearly 60 years
- Coveted location just one block from Marine Street beach and a short walk to restaurants & shops in La Jolla’s Village
- Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with french doors that open to the entertaining patio & surrounding lush gardens
- Designed in 1924 by Edgar Ullrich as the personal home & later owned by Philip Barber while he developed the Barber Tract
Linda Daniels
858-361-5561
info@TheDanielsGroup.com
DRE #00545941
Willis Allen
