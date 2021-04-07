Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 2114 Murcia Ct, La Jolla

1/3
2114_Murcia_Ct-Living.jpg  ()
2/3
2114_Murcia_Ct-Kitchen.jpg  ()
3/3
2114_Murcia_Ct-Front.jpg  ()
Share

4BR/3BA | 2,695 Sq. Ft.

  • New on the Market!
  • Beautiful Private Custom Luxury Home
  • Panoramic Canyon Views! Large Lot!
  • Coveted Muirlands Cul-de-Sac Location
  • Complete 2006 Rebuild/Remodel
  • Luxury Finishes & High-End Materials
  • Abundance of Skylights & Storage
  • Modern Open Floor Plan
  • Exquisite Master Bedroom Suite
  • Fabulous Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen
  • Spacious Private Walled Patio
  • Move-In Condition!

Priced at $2,189,000

Susan Crinklaw, Broker
(858) 220-1099
DRE# 00887052

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement