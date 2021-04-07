Home of the Week - 2114 Murcia Ct, La Jolla
2114_Murcia_Ct-Living.jpg ()
2114_Murcia_Ct-Kitchen.jpg ()
2114_Murcia_Ct-Front.jpg ()
4BR/3BA | 2,695 Sq. Ft.
- New on the Market!
- Beautiful Private Custom Luxury Home
- Panoramic Canyon Views! Large Lot!
- Coveted Muirlands Cul-de-Sac Location
- Complete 2006 Rebuild/Remodel
- Luxury Finishes & High-End Materials
- Abundance of Skylights & Storage
- Modern Open Floor Plan
- Exquisite Master Bedroom Suite
- Fabulous Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen
- Spacious Private Walled Patio
- Move-In Condition!
Priced at $2,189,000
Susan Crinklaw, Broker
(858) 220-1099
DRE# 00887052
