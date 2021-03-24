Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 5427 Taft Ave, La Jolla

4BR/4BA | 3,087 Sq. Ft.

  • Bird Rock new construction
  • Dazzling ocean views
  • Light/Bright open floor plan
  • Roof-top deck with hot tub
  • Designer kitchen – walk-in pantry
  • Patios/decks for outdoor entertaining

Priced at $3,249,000

Doris “Day” Dirks , Realtor
619-813-9503
www.dorisdirks.com
LIC #00902071
Berkshire Hathaway

