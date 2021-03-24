Home of the Week - 5427 Taft Ave, La Jolla
1/3
5427_Taft_Ave_La_Jolla-View.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
2/3
5427_Taft_Ave_La_Jolla-Patio.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
3/3
5427_Taft_Ave_La_Jolla-Interior.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
4BR/4BA | 3,087 Sq. Ft.
- Bird Rock new construction
- Dazzling ocean views
- Light/Bright open floor plan
- Roof-top deck with hot tub
- Designer kitchen – walk-in pantry
- Patios/decks for outdoor entertaining
Priced at $3,249,000
Doris “Day” Dirks , Realtor
619-813-9503
www.dorisdirks.com
LIC #00902071
Berkshire Hathaway
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.