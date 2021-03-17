Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 100 Coast Blvd #209, La Jolla

100_Coast_Blvd-1.jpg  ()
100_Coast_Blvd-2.jpg  ()
100_Coast_Blvd-3.jpg  ()
Spectacular Oceanfront Property on the Sand 3BR/2BA | 2,041 Sq. Ft.

  • Rarely available on the market
  • Spacious and fabulous with unobstructed sweeping ocean, coastline, and sunset views
  • Corner location with lots of natural light
  • Beautifully remodeled by the present owners
  • Modern gourmet kitchen
  • Carefree living on the beach
  • Close to shops, dining, movies and all La Jolla Village has to offer

Priced at $4,850,000

Mary McGonigle , Realtor
858-361-2556
Marylajolla@gmail.com
DRE #00851130
Home Smart Realty West

