Home of the Week - 100 Coast Blvd #209, La Jolla
Spectacular Oceanfront Property on the Sand 3BR/2BA | 2,041 Sq. Ft.
- Rarely available on the market
- Spacious and fabulous with unobstructed sweeping ocean, coastline, and sunset views
- Corner location with lots of natural light
- Beautifully remodeled by the present owners
- Modern gourmet kitchen
- Carefree living on the beach
- Close to shops, dining, movies and all La Jolla Village has to offer
Priced at $4,850,000
Mary McGonigle , Realtor
858-361-2556
Marylajolla@gmail.com
DRE #00851130
Home Smart Realty West
