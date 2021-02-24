Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6062 Soledad Mountain Rd, La Jolla

6062_Soledad_Mountain_Rd-Front.jpg  (GREGHOXSIE)
6062_Soledad_Mountain_Rd-Kitchen.jpg  (GREGHOXSIE)
6062_Soledad_Mountain_Rd-View.jpg  (GREGHOXSIE)
4 BD | 5 BA | 5,298 SF
LUXURIOUS HALF-ACRE ESTATE, FEATURING COUNTLESS AMENITIES & PANORAMIC OCEAN, BAY & ISLAND VIEWS

  • Majestic entry with 20 foot foyer, high ceilings and bespoke stained glass back-lit windows. Excellent entertainer’s kitchen with 3 Gaggenau ovens and warming/cooling drawers, a double island and an abundance of custom lighting throughout.
  • Master retreat has a spacious deck, wrapped in a serene setting. The home features all en-suite bedrooms and multiple decks to enjoy the indoor-outdoor life.
  • Resort-like living with sauna, steam room, fire-pit, jacuzzi tub, motion resistance swim center, spa and BBQ zone. Enjoy private ocean view hiking trails directly from your backyard.

Priced at $4,177,777

Jim McInerney
858-245-5542
Team@JimMcInerney.com  imMcInerney.com
DRE #01334502
COMPASS

Real Estate Home of the Week

