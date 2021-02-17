Home of the Week - 265 Coast Blvd #10, La Jolla
2 BD | 2.5 BA + Den or Office | 1,673 Sq. Ft.
- Classic Contemporary Building just steps from a white sandy beach.
- 10ft ceilings, hardwood walnut floors and fireplace on main floor.
- Light and bright with 6 sets of sliding doors and skylights throughout.
- 400 sqft++ tiled private patio for entertaining, plus a separate patio off MB.
- Private 2 car garage with large storage room and private laundry room.
- One of only 10 units, back quiet location.
- Walk to LJ Cove, quaint Village of La Jolla, restaurants, shopping and more.
Priced at $1,795,000
Gina Hixson and Elaine Robbs
858-405-9100 | 858-766-8229
DRE# 01130706 | DRE# 01836454
