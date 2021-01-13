Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6108 Cardeno Drive, La Jolla

1/3
default  ()
2/3
6108_Cardeno_Drive-Interior.jpg  ()
3/3
6108_Cardeno_Drive.jpg  ()
Share

4 BR | 3.5 BA

  • Single level contemporary
  • Extraordinary great room concept with soaring ceilings
  • *Gorgeous ocean and night light views
  • Solar system and artificial turf
  • Room for pool in front or back yard
  • Completely remolded in 2018

$3,950,000

Peter and Judy Corrente
858-414-5448
LaJollaCaHomes.com
DRE #00389337 | #00848593
Coldwell Banker

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement