Home of the Week - 342 Playa Del Sur, La Jolla
1/3
342_Playa_Del_Sur-Front.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
2/3
342_Playa_Del-Interior_1.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
3/3
342_Playa_Del-Interior_2.jpg (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
4BD| 4.5BA | 3,670 SF
- Modern Beach Home Just Steps to Windansea Beach
- Masterfully designed 4-bedroom | 4.5-bath
- Expansive interior living spaces and private outdoor spaces
- Voluminous wood-accented ceilings, rich hardwood flooring, exposed concrete walls
- Ocean Views
- Finishes include Italian Carrara marble, Italian terrazzo, exotic zebra wood and Indian bamboo granite
$3,585,000
Michelle Serafini & Rosa Buettner
858.829.6210 | 858.945.7314
PlayaModern.com
DRE 01411969 | DRE 01089718
COMPASS
