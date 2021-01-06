Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 342 Playa Del Sur, La Jolla

1/3
342_Playa_Del_Sur-Front.jpg  (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
2/3
342_Playa_Del-Interior_1.jpg  (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
3/3
342_Playa_Del-Interior_2.jpg  (CURB360 san diego real estate photography video 3D matterport aerial)
4BD| 4.5BA | 3,670 SF

  • Modern Beach Home Just Steps to Windansea Beach
  • Masterfully designed 4-bedroom | 4.5-bath
  • Expansive interior living spaces and private outdoor spaces
  • Voluminous wood-accented ceilings, rich hardwood flooring, exposed concrete walls
  • Ocean Views
  • Finishes include Italian Carrara marble, Italian terrazzo, exotic zebra wood and Indian bamboo granite

$3,585,000

Michelle Serafini & Rosa Buettner
858.829.6210 | 858.945.7314
PlayaModern.com
DRE 01411969 | DRE 01089718
COMPASS

Real Estate Home of the Week

