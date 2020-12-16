Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 308 Vista De La Playa, La Jolla

308_Vista_De_La_Playa-Aerial.jpg  ()
308_Vista_De_La_Playa-Pool.jpg  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
308 Vista De La Playa-View.jpg  (Sam Chen)
Spectacular OCEANFRONT La Jolla MANSION

  • Oceanfront POOL, Spa, Firepit & Gracious Oceanfront LAWN
  • RARE Beach Access directly to the Sand
  • 7 Bedrooms, 7 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths
  • Impressive Home Office
  • Home Theatre, Game Room, Wine Cellar
  • Main Suite with Retreat, fireplace Breathtaking viewing Deck & two separate Bathrooms
  • Main closet is large enough to be your own Private Clothing Boutique!
  • Ocean Viewing Decks on all Levels
  • Elevator Services all 3 Levels
  • Separate Elegant Formal Living and Dining Rooms
  • Privately GATED motor court Driveway entry, can accommodate 6 car + guest parking
  • Three car parking Garage
  • Approx. 10,000 SF +
  • Amazing 31,000 SF + Homesite
  • Generous Ocean Frontage
  • Enjoy Sunsets all Year-Round!

Priced at $25,988,000

Donna Medrea
858-204-1810
donna@donnamedrea.com
DRE #00922764
Pacific Sotheby’s

