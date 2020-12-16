Home of the Week - 308 Vista De La Playa, La Jolla
1/3
308_Vista_De_La_Playa-Aerial.jpg ()
2/3
308_Vista_De_La_Playa-Pool.jpg (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
3/3
308 Vista De La Playa-View.jpg (Sam Chen)
Spectacular OCEANFRONT La Jolla MANSION
- Oceanfront POOL, Spa, Firepit & Gracious Oceanfront LAWN
- RARE Beach Access directly to the Sand
- 7 Bedrooms, 7 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths
- Impressive Home Office
- Home Theatre, Game Room, Wine Cellar
- Main Suite with Retreat, fireplace Breathtaking viewing Deck & two separate Bathrooms
- Main closet is large enough to be your own Private Clothing Boutique!
- Ocean Viewing Decks on all Levels
- Elevator Services all 3 Levels
- Separate Elegant Formal Living and Dining Rooms
- Privately GATED motor court Driveway entry, can accommodate 6 car + guest parking
- Three car parking Garage
- Approx. 10,000 SF +
- Amazing 31,000 SF + Homesite
- Generous Ocean Frontage
- Enjoy Sunsets all Year-Round!
Priced at $25,988,000
Donna Medrea
858-204-1810
donna@donnamedrea.com
DRE #00922764
Pacific Sotheby’s
